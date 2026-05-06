It’s been quite an honor to be able to interview Orson Scott Card and Owen Benjamin in the same week. Whoever said “don’t meet your heroes” needed better heroes like these men, clearly. On the flip side, I started a second Substack for hard news because of community demand. This is where we handle the news from a Christian/Conservative perspective. It went up last week but wanted to get up enough articles to where it’s worth your time before advertising:

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