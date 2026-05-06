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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
6h

Marvel is Dead. Manga won. So who cares? Let it die.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
7h

I got a headache reading through that.

Political nonsense aside, how much plot does the MCU need at this point? It's crossed over from "homework" to a weekend job, picking up casual hours on the side, or putting in volunteer time at the senior center.

Even if it was good and not alternate reality, bizzaro world, Hollywood fan-fiction, I would still hard pass on this.

Who has the time and patience for such things?

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