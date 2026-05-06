Hayden Panettiere announced she is bisexual today in an interview with Us Weekly. Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, drops May 12. Today is May 6. The announcement lands exactly six days before the book hits shelves.

The internet’s reaction was immediate and not particularly sympathetic.

Panettiere, now 36, appeared in Message in a Bottle in 1999 and the 2000 Disney film Remember the Titans before becoming a household name in 2006 for her starring role on the NBC hit series Heroes. Claire Bennet. Save the cheerleader, save the world. For a specific generation of geek culture viewers, Panettiere was one of the faces of what looked like a genuine superhero franchise moment. For a while, it was.

Season 1 of Heroes averaged an incredible 14 million tune-ins across its 23 weekly episodes. The pilot episode broke a five-year ratings record in a key adult demographic. The ensemble cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Zachary Quinto, Kristen Bell, and Panettiere at its center — was generating the kind of buzz that precedes a long franchise run. NBC had its biggest drama hit in years and treated it accordingly.

Then the Writers Guild of America went on strike in 2007, and Heroes never fully recovered.

By its second season, viewership dropped by 15 percent, and things only got worse from there. Its fourth season premiered in 2009 to an audience of 5.9 million — a drop of 8.4 million from the 2006 airing of “Genesis” — and by the following May, the end of Heroes was official. The strike forced the season down from a planned 24 episodes to 11, disrupting story momentum at exactly the wrong moment. The show never regained its footing.

By Season 3, the creative decisions were adding rather than recovering. Panettiere was herself the one who suggested her character Claire should be involved in a lesbian romance on the show. The storyline introduced Claire’s college roommate as a love interest and became a focal point for a show already struggling to hold its audience. Season 4 opened to 5.9 million viewers. By the final episodes it was drawing just over 4 million. Heroes Reborn was cancelled after its first season. The franchise that looked like it would define superhero television before the MCU existed died quietly.

That is Panettiere’s primary claim on geek culture relevance. A show that peaked enormous and collapsed, and a character whose trajectory tracked closely with the show’s decline.

Since then the career has been intermittent. Nashville kept her name circulating through 2018. Scream gave her a moment in 2022. Sleepwalkers came out in January. Her bookings beyond that are thin.

The memoir covers the full arc of a difficult life. At 16, while doing press for Heroes, a representative supplied her with non-prescribed pills from Mexico. As Panettiere’s fame soared, she turned to alcohol to medicate undiagnosed postpartum depression. Two rehab stints set things up for Klitschko to demand she relinquish custody of their daughter Kaya, now 11, and leave her in Europe. She gave up custody of Kaya when the child was three. She describes the day she signed the custody papers as “a living nightmare” and “absolutely one of the worst days of my life.”

The question the internet is asking is why the bisexual announcement is the one leading the press tour, and why it’s leading six days before the book drops.

Catturd posted a Trump gif and two words: “Nobody Cares.”

Verbal Riot: “BREAKING: Actress from that one show 20 years ago is signalling to Hollywood that she’s part of the team and needs to work.”

BostonWriter: “Translation: Hayden Panettiere publicly comes out as someone who needs publicity.”

Scripttrooper: “Hayden Panettiere has nothing booked after Sleepwalkers was released in January so she came out to get in the news.”

The most revealing part of Panettiere’s own statement is what she admits about the timing. She told Us Weekly she waited specifically because she didn’t want it to look like trend-chasing: “Then came the period where it felt like people coming out, especially women, saying that they were bisexual or liked girls, was a fad. I was afraid that if I was honest, it was going to be like me jumping on the bandwagon.”

She waited. Until she had a memoir to sell. The bandwagon concern resolved itself on a promotional schedule.

Hollywood has a well-documented pattern here. Identity announcements generate press, signal cultural alignment, and remind casting directors that a name exists. The custody loss, the addiction, the childhood exploitation by industry handlers — all of it is in the book and all of it is genuinely newsworthy. The bisexuality announcement is the one that produced the most social media coverage in a single afternoon.

Whether the timing is calculation or coincidence is something only Panettiere knows. What the calendar shows is that she chose to say it publicly for the first time with less than a week until her book needs to sell.

“This is the first time I got to say it out loud,” she told Us Weekly.

Does Hollywood’s pattern of identity announcements tied to career moments make you take them less seriously?

450 pages of classic superhero storytelling that puts character first. The Flying Sparks Omnibus collects the complete saga of Meta-Girl — the kind of cape comic the mainstream forgot how to make. Sign up to get your copy.

NEXT: Slay the Spire 2 Had the Biggest Indie Launch in Steam History, But Hired Anita Sarkeesian To Consult