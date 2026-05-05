Nielsen data released around Star Wars Day tells a story Disney has been avoiding for years. U.S. viewers watched 33 billion minutes of Star Wars content in 2025. The top three most-streamed titles were A New Hope, The Phantom Menace, and Rogue One. Not one sequel trilogy film cracked the top ten.

The Force Awakens and its sequels did not make the cut. The Acolyte, despite Disney spending years trying to sell audiences on High Republic-adjacent storytelling and a recent media campaign saying people were discovering it, was not there. Fans watched 637 million minutes of Star Wars content on May 4th alone, but the modern feminist Star Wars was not watched.