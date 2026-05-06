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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
37m

I predict she won't do much, despite settling with Disney.

Hollywood is predatory. She might have leveraged her physical fighting ability into a part, but rising above a bit part or two require (((REQUIRES))) submitting to their sick sex schemes in one fashion or another.

She will face that choice: guaranteed.

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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
6h

She seems to want to suck up to P3D0wood. I guess a whore is still a whore. Once they get that taste of that Hollywood dick they just cant help themselves but go back for more until the point of desperation. How long before Gina is involved in the seedier side in an attempt to get back those P3D0wood jobs to applease her hollywood masters? Hoes gonna hoe.

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