I got really productive and wrote a LOT of articles over the weekend, so I included them here for your perusal, which I don’t usually do on Mondays, just in case you missed them. What a huge day with Starfleet Academy. It looks like my Space Fleet Academy is going to outlast the show that inspired us to build an alternative. I’m working on Year 3 right now, and Year 2 comes out this week.

Please remember John and me, and sometimes our contributors, work very, very hard to keep this news going for you! It’s a lot of work, and if you appreciate real journalism, please help us continue! It’s only about a Starbucks cup of coffee a month.

I watched Project Hail Mary over the weekend. It’s REALLY good too. I did a YouTube review but haven’t written it up yet: