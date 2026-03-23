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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
1h

Could have just said "Nah, I disregard the trolls. But to the honest ceotics: yeah, I hear you. I dont look like the character. But let me win you over with my performance of a character and part I cherish myself"

But no... he's "putting his life on the line". Bloody make believe pretender thinks he is a police officer, soldier or fireman because some people on the internet have a keyboard. You want a medal or something?

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
25m

Papa Itsadoodoo is a garbage clown. He could have just said "No thanks, cast a white man and make the fans happy."

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