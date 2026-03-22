Ryan Gosling’s “Project Hail Mary” opened to $80.5 million domestically this weekend, giving Amazon MGM its biggest opening ever and delivering the kind of crowd-pleasing theatrical win the studio has been chasing since it acquired MGM for $8 billion in 2022.

The global number is $140.9 million. For a $200 million original sci-fi film not based on a pre-existing franchise, that is a genuine result.

The film carries a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” CinemaScore. Those numbers together are rare. Critics and audiences agreeing on a hard sci-fi movie with no superheroes and no sequels baked in means the word-of-mouth will hold. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, adapting Andy Weir’s novel about a lone astronaut racing to save Earth from extinction, have delivered the kind of film the industry keeps claiming audiences no longer want.

The demographic breakdown should be posted on the wall of every studio development office in Hollywood. Fifty-seven percent of the opening weekend audience was male. Sixty percent was white. Roughly 55% of ticket sales came from premium large format screens, meaning the audience that showed up wanted an event and paid for the best possible version of it. That is not an accident. That is the sci-fi audience telling studios exactly who they are and exactly what they want.

This pattern is not new. Two weeks ago, Alan Ritchson’s “War Machine” hit Netflix and pulled 39.3 million views in its opening weekend, landing at number one on the platform. Described as “Predator” meets “American Sniper,” the film centered a competent male protagonist in a high-stakes survival story with genuine physical stakes. Ritchson himself made the case directly, saying the industry had produced too many protagonists who were “almost invincible” and that audiences were done with Marvel-style stakes where nothing feels real.

He was right. The audience showed up.

Right-wing X influencer Byl Holte caught the film and offered one of the more honest audience reviews making the rounds:

His last line lands harder than it should have to. The film beat the audience’s expectations despite the casting choices around Gosling, not because of them. The white male audience drove those opening weekend numbers. Ignoring them costs studios hundreds of millions of dollars. “Project Hail Mary” proves they spend the money when the product is worth it.

For Amazon MGM, the timing could not have been better. After “Crime 101” grossed $65 million against a $90 million budget and “Melania” pulled $16 million against a $40 million price tag, the studio needed a genuine hit to justify its theatrical ambitions. They have one. Next up is June’s “Masters of the Universe,” which now gets to ride the momentum of an actual blockbuster rather than follow a string of expensive disappointments.

The lesson from this weekend is the same lesson “War Machine” taught on Netflix two weeks ago. Give the sci-fi audience a competent protagonist, real stakes, and a story worth caring about, and they will show up in force. They always have. Studios just keep forgetting.

What do you think of “Project Hail Mary’s” massive opening? Are studios finally starting to listen to the audience? Let us know in the comments.

If the golden age of Trek and Babylon 5 left a hole in your sci-fi diet, The Stars Entwined fills it — interstellar espionage between two civilizations on the brink of war. Read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: William Shatner Takes Shots at Star Trek Online on His 95th Birthday