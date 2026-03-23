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sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
3h

The gaslighting by these folks, it's the Chronicles of Narnia, but we didn't consult the source material, so it's not the Chronicles of Narnia. I guess it is if it's the TEMU version of the Chronicles of Narnia.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

Why didn’t Angel Studios buy the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia first? Why did it had to be Netflix?

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