Actress Emma Mackey, who is expected to play the White Witch in Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia, confirmed Meryl Streep is part of the cast.

In an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica, Mackey was asked about the Narnia film and if there was anything she could share.

She answered, “Not much. It's just exciting. The subject is very familiar all over the world, and it was also a big part of my childhood. Plus… (laughs) I'll be acting with Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, and Carey Mulligan.”

It was reported about a year ago that Streep would play a sex-swapped Aslan in the film. First, Nexus Point News claimed that “an offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion.”

The outlet added, “Streep is in talks to portray Aslan, who will be female in the series.”

Following that report Deadline’s Andrea Wiseman claimed, “Oscar winner Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netlfix’s Narnia movie, we have confirmed with sources.”

If Netflix and Gerwig do indeed pursue Streep to play a sex-swapped Aslan it is completely contrary to author C. S. Lewis’ vision.

In a letter, Lewis explained how Aslan is not an allegory for Jesus Christ, but is Jesus Christ in the world of Narnia. He wrote, “If Aslan represented the immaterial Deity in the same way in which the Giant Despair represents despair, he would be an allegorical figure. In reality however he is an invention giving and imaginary answer to the question ‘What might Christ become like if there really were a world like Narnia and He chose to be incarnate and die and rise again in that world as He actually has done in ours?’ This is not an allegory at all.”

In another letter responding to a mother concerned that her son, Laurence, was loving Aslan more than Jesus, Lewis wrote, “Laurence can’t really love Aslan more than Jesus, even if he feels that’s what he is doing. For the things he loves Aslan for doing or saying are simply the things Jesus really did and said. So that when Laurence thinks he is loving Aslan, he is really loving Jesus: and perhaps loving Him more than he ever did before.”

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