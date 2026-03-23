John Van Stry is no stranger to the Amazon algorithm; he’s been outselling most people’s favorite authors for years without much celebrity fanfare, as the readers on Kindle Unlimited eat up his quality science fiction, but he called out the Amazon algorithm on Facebook for their political bias.

While his new series Valley of Fire is doing well with over a thousand reviews on book 1 showing a big win for sales, he can’t help but see how things are changing with these companises, and not for the better.