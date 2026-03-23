Star Trek actress Marina Sirtis, who played Deanna Troi, shared why she believes Star Trek: Legacy will never happen.

During a Star Trek: The Next Generation panel on the Star Trek: The Cruise IX, Sirtis along with Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie, and Denise Crosby were asked what they would like to see their respective characters tackle if Star Trek: Legacy were made.

Sirtis responded, “First of all, Legacy is never going to happen. … You know, you hate hearing the truth. There is not a single studio in America that is going to make a series where most of the leading actors are over 70 years old. I’m sorry, but that’s just the truth. It’s just Hollywood.”

She later added, “They decide what you want whether you want it or not. And I’ll leave it at that.”

A Star Trek: Legacy show was originally floated by Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas. He talked about where a potential show might pick up if it was greenlit.

He told Collider back in April 2023, “I think I would want it right there with them. I think the idea of Captain Seven, Jack Crusher, Raffi as Number One, the La Forge sisters, and Esmar and Mira, I would love to see the crew of that Enterprise out there as the next generation, mixed in with a lot of these legacy characters again. I think that they've never been better and more interesting.”

“The line, 'I can't believe Starfleet saw fit to give a thief, a pirate, and a spy their own ship.' That just really excites me so much. Ed is so charismatic as the legacy of Picard. He has all the qualities of Gates McFadden [and] Patrick Stewart, and then he's entirely his own. He's James Bond in Starfleet. Tell me you don't want to see that show. I would love nothing more. I have 1,001 ideas as to what to do, so, hopefully, the television fates will allow it to happen,” he added.

In August 2025, Matalas shared he wrote 30-page pilot script for the show, “There was a moment in which I was pretty inspired, in which I just sort of spit out 30 pages over a couple of weeks, not for anybody necessarily to see, just in case one day it happened. I knew what the first 20 minutes of it was.”

As for what it involved, he shared, “I can’t really talk, because it’s not a thing, so it’s hard to talk about. But it did have to do with the Klingon Empire.”

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