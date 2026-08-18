I keep meaning to take time off for the weekends so I don’t burn out, but there’s so much work to do and so many stories I find. I really need an assistant. Honestly, we need to grow this Substack about 3x for me to be able to afford one.
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Celebrity
Hayden Panettiere Died at 36, And She Told Us How She’d Get There
Hayden Panettiere is dead at 36, five days short of her 37th birthday. Greenville, South Carolina police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive woman on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch audio obtained by People captured officials discussing an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest.” Paramedics administered advanced cardiac life support at the scene. It di…
Books
Delilah S. Dawson Wrote That Her Books Had Too Many White People, And Now She Owns Shannara
Delilah S. Dawson takes over Terry Brooks’ Shannara in nine days. Brona: The First Druids of Shannara hits shelves August 25 from Del Rey, the second book in the handoff and the first written primarily by Dawson rather than Brooks. Before that release lands, readers picking up a 48-year-old fantasy series under new management deserve to know what its new steward has said about her own creative process.
Books
Blaine Pardoe's Land & Sea Books 2-4 Review
Continuing with my review of Blaine Pardoe’s Land & Sea series, I’m lumping books 2, 3 & 4 together, as they really do come together well enough to add up to a solid block of the opening act of the Land & Sea series. Book 4 is an anthology, so it counts more as a bookend element than an integral part of the progressing story. The book 1 review was a me…
Books
Fan Fiction Has Quietly Taken Over Science Fiction and Fantasy And It's A Disaster
Alchemised hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list this fall. Legendary paid more than three million dollars for the film rights, reportedly a record for a debut novel. The book started its life in 2023 as “Manacled,” a Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger fan fiction posted on Archive of Our Own. SenLinYu stripped out the Harry Potter names, renamed the leads Helena Marino and Kaine Ferron, and sold the result to Del Rey as an original dark romantasy.