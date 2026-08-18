I keep meaning to take time off for the weekends so I don’t burn out, but there’s so much work to do and so many stories I find. I really need an assistant. Honestly, we need to grow this Substack about 3x for me to be able to afford one.

Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!

Books Blaine Pardoe's Land & Sea Books 2-4 Review John A Douglas · Aug 16 Continuing with my review of Blaine Pardoe’s Land & Sea series, I’m lumping books 2, 3 & 4 together, as they really do come together well enough to add up to a solid block of the opening act of the Land & Sea series. Book 4 is an anthology, so it counts more as a bookend element than an integral part of the progressing story. The book 1 review was a me… Read full story