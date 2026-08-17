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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
2h

That Democrats are doing in MN and elsewhere is literally what mafia used to do.

Control the votes, commit fraud, no accountability. If anyone dares to speak up - they are physically removed (Melissa Hortman)

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

Art Spiegelman is literally becoming the very thing, his books were warning about.

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