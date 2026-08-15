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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
1h

Ann hathaway is in it. She's hardcore feminist abd Diddy s3xtrafficker adlegedly of course.

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Nicholas Collins's avatar
Nicholas Collins
2h

The worst part of about these quiet desperation type mothers is that they’re so caught up in their own bs they don’t even realize that the men in their lives resent them and their daughters play them. These are the homes that the dad usually runs so mom can keep imagining in her head that she’s being held back even though she has all the time on earth because, again, dad is running everything.

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