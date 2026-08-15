Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rex's avatar
Rex
3h

Nah, this is fine. They didn't announce a Wolverine because they know that'll be their biggest casting choice, followed by Magneto. There are a ton of others that'll need to be cast, male and female, so it's not a big deal. And while it's way, way too soon to trust Disney -- and likely impossible as long as Dana Walden and others are still around -- it's a good sign that there's no "swapping" of any kind yet.

Reply
Share
Stephen Gesinski's avatar
Stephen Gesinski
1h

I do not have enough information. They revealed Sink as Jean Grey for the Spider-Man movie. These characters are heavy hitters but plenty more who are male have not been revealed such as Professor X, Magneto, Wolverine, and more. I would rather wait and give an opinion when I have more casting reveals. I hope Disney doesn’t drop the ball but I have to be skeptical for now.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture