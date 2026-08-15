Marvel Studios revealed the first wave of its rebooted X-Men cast at Saturday’s D23 showcase, closing out a mutant rollout that’s actually been unfolding in pieces since 2024. The new team: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Adam Driver as a villain teased under the name Nathaniel Milbury. Kevin Feige told the crowd more casting news is still coming before director Jake Schreier’s film opens May 5, 2028. As announced, the confirmed lineup runs four women to three men.

To understand why this reveal landed the way it did, it helps to walk through how Marvel got here. The mutants have been trickling into the MCU for two years now, through two very different doors.

The first door was nostalgia. Deadpool & Wolverine kicked things off in 2024 by pulling Channing Tatum’s long-stranded Gambit out of Fox-era development hell for a proper cameo. Then, in March 2025, Marvel confirmed something bigger during a five-hour livestream cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday: the studio wasn’t just bringing X-Men into the MCU, it was bringing back the original Fox cast to do it. Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Ian McKellen as Magneto. James Marsden as Cyclops. Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Kelsey Grammer reprising Beast, a role he’d already dusted off for a Marvels post-credits scene. For fans who grew up on the 2000s trilogy, it read as a reunion nobody expected Disney’s messy Fox acquisition to actually deliver, and outlets covering the reveal described longtime skeptics of the modern MCU getting pulled back in specifically because of it.

The second door opened much more quietly, and much more recently. Sadie Sink was cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day back in March 2025 in a role Marvel kept locked down for sixteen months. Fans spent that entire stretch building a circumstantial case: her red hair, sightings of her in green and yellow on set, a “trusted scooper” post in February 2026 that got immediately picked up across the fan press despite zero official confirmation. Sink herself denied it when asked directly after casting, which in hindsight reads either as a cover story or a genuine no comment. The truth came about 70 minutes into Brand New Day’s July 31 release: Sink is Jean Grey, introduced as an antagonistic Omega-level telepath hunting the Department of Damage Control, who by the film’s end has formed a real connection with Peter Parker and rides a bus toward what’s implied to be Westchester County, the future site of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. It was the clearest signal yet that Marvel’s new, MCU-original X-Men team was coming, and that Sink would anchor it.

That’s the two-year run-up. The old cast gets one last outing in Doomsday this fall, and the new cast, seeded through Sink’s Brand New Day reveal, is now filling out at D23. Given that build-up, the actual gender math on the new roster is worth being precise about. Four of seven confirmed characters, Jean Grey, Rogue, Storm, and Emma Frost, are women. Three, Cyclops, Professor X, and Driver’s villain, are men. That’s a narrow majority, not a rout, and Feige was explicit that the roster isn’t finished. Marvel hasn’t yet announced who’s playing Wolverine, Beast, Angel, or Iceman, the core of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s original 1963 lineup, all traditionally male roles that would shift the ratio back toward even if filled conventionally.

Even so, the reveal was enough to revive a fight that’s followed Marvel since 2019. The term “M-She-U” entered fan discourse around Captain Marvel’s release that year and became a genuine flashpoint in 2022, when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law leaned directly into the criticism inside the show itself, mocking the backlash even as it kept generating more of it. Critics of the trend point to Captain Marvel, Black Widow, The Marvels, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk as a stretch where Marvel prioritized visible representation shifts during a run of genuinely underperforming films, both critically and at the box office. Defenders counter that the full MCU catalog still skews heavily male by raw numbers, and that blaming any one demographic shift for the studio’s broader slump, driven at least as much by over-saturation and rushed scripts, oversimplifies what actually went wrong.

Where this X-Men reveal lands in that argument depends entirely on the names still to come. A team built around Wolverine, Cyclops, and Professor X as its traditional core plays very differently than one where Grey, Storm, and Rogue end up carrying the majority of screen time once the full roster and plot are locked. For now, Marvel has spent two years building genuine anticipation through the old cast’s farewell tour and Sink’s long-hidden reveal, and cashed a good chunk of that goodwill in on a cast list that’s already reopened a five-year-old argument before a single frame has been shot.

Does the second wave of casting settle the M-She-U question one way or the other, or has Marvel already spent its build-up on a reveal that guaranteed this exact reaction regardless of who else gets announced?

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