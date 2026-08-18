Marvel’s X-Men reboot cast, confirmed at D23 this weekend, does not include Sydney Sweeney in any role, closing out months of casting speculation that had turned unusually political for a superhero movie rumor cycle. Samara Weaving landed Emma Frost, the role most consistently linked to Sweeney’s name since a scooper account first floated her for the part back in April.

The rumor mill ran hot for months. Industry insider account MyTimeToShineHello first reported Marvel was eyeing Sweeney for Emma Frost in April, then followed up in June claiming she was being “eyed for an X-Men role” more broadly, without specifying a character. Neither Marvel nor Sweeney ever confirmed any of it. That didn’t stop the speculation from generating real volume online, including a June post asking fans directly who Sweeney should play that pulled in over 610,000 views.

What stood out in the reaction wasn’t just casting preference. A meaningful share of the pushback against Sweeney explicitly cited her politics rather than her acting. One widely shared reply read “Marvel please NO! There are a million other actresses who will actually embody this role. Lil Ms. MAGA NO!” Another fan pushed back on her fitness for the role by writing they’d “prefer an actress that can act,” a dig tied directly to the same wave of political rejection rather than a specific performance critique. The backlash traces back to last year, when BuzzFeed reported Sweeney had been a registered Republican in Florida since June 2024, a revelation that followed a controversial American Eagle ad campaign and drew a direct comment from President Trump, who said her ad was “fantastic” once he learned she was a Republican.

None of this means Sweeney’s politics kept her out of the role. Marvel never confirmed she was seriously in contention for anything beyond scooper speculation, and Weaving’s casting reads as a straightforward creative decision with no stated connection to Sweeney at all. What’s genuinely notable is simpler and more direct: actual fans, in real numbers, campaigned openly against an actress joining a Marvel franchise specifically because of her party registration, not her range or her résumé. That’s a different phenomenon than the usual “wrong actress for this character” casting debate, and it happened in full public view for months before the studio ever made its actual decision.

Sweeney isn’t hurting for work regardless. Between Euphoria, a steady stream of feature films, and headline-grabbing ad campaigns, her career has kept moving through every round of this particular fan campaign. But the willingness of a vocal fan contingent to say the quiet part loudly, rejecting an actress for a comic book movie because of how she’s registered to vote, says something uncomfortable about where fandom’s political litmus tests have landed in 2026.

Does an actress’s real-world politics have any place in casting debates for a superhero movie, or has “keep politics out of it” become a rule only invoked when the politics being kept out happen to lean right?