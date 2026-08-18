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Steve S6's avatar
Steve S6
1h

Fans? Both of them?

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Cyborgjustice
1h

What do you expect from activist minded types, that can’t handle people being Conservatives, or just don’t agree with Far Left ideology(from Libertarians, to classical Liberals, to Independents)?

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