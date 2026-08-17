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Star Trek: Rogue
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I get it. I love Trek. Really. Obviously.

But the Subspace Rhapsody episode was a lot to swallow for an old TNG, DS9, and Voyager fan. But the Lower Decks episode? I nearly choked.

Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the SNW era. I just struggle with the show. I’ve enjoyed a few. I’ve not enjoyed a few.

But I still watch it…. Just in case something good happens.

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