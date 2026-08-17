Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
4h

Damon Littleelf + James Goon = Pete Buttigieg's Pool Parties.

Reply
Share
Blitz's avatar
Blitz
5h

Jons role is to step in as backup if Hal can't attend to it. It would have been more applicable to start with jons story of becoming a lantern, Hal steps in to take him to training. Training scenarios happen at the latern corp., Jon finds training a bit of a struggle, cause Hal and Jon's way of using the ring is completely opposite. In the middle of training, Hal gets called off on some galactic need which cuts Jons training short and he has to fly back to earth not fully prepared because an xwyz crisis is happening. He uses his ring as correspondence to Hal through the crisis to build both characters as the true hero characters they are. The ending is jon looses correspondence to Hal, but the guradians tells him the ring is still being worn, they just can't communicate with it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture