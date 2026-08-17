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SFJunkie's avatar
SFJunkie
10h

So tragic, so sad. Rest in Peace Hayden Panettiere.

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Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
8h

I think everyone has guessed by now what happened. Either the Covid jab or by her own hand. She sounds like a tortured soul. Regardless, may she rest in peace

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