Hayden Panettiere is dead at 36, five days short of her 37th birthday. Greenville, South Carolina police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive woman on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch audio obtained by People captured officials discussing an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest.” Paramedics administered advanced cardiac life support at the scene. It didn’t work. Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has an autopsy scheduled to determine an official cause of death, and police say the preliminary investigation has found no signs of foul play.

None of that should have surprised anyone who read her memoir.

Panettiere published “This Is Me: A Reckoning” on May 19 of this year. In it, she wrote about a traumatic C-section, a uterine infection, seven blood transfusions, and a postpartum depression that hit before she left the hospital. “I wasn’t OK,” she wrote. “I had to figure out how to bond with her. It felt like an insurmountable task, and I was only on the first day.” She wrote about hiding bottles of Fireball from Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter Kaya, and drinking from morning to night while telling almost no one. She wrote about entering rehab, leaving early to return to “Nashville,” relapsing within the show’s fourth season, and eventually checking into an eight-month program in a last attempt to get sober.

She said the same things in interviews for months before her death. On the “On Purpose” podcast with Jay Shetty in May, she described handing over custody of Kaya to Klitschko while she was in crisis. “The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking,” she said. “It couldn’t be further from the truth.” In a 2022 interview with People, discussing an earlier opioid and alcohol addiction, she put it more bluntly: “I was on top of the world and I ruined it. I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens.”

That trap door kept opening. Her brother Jansen Panettiere, also an actor, died in 2023 at 28, a loss she said compounded her grief. Her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson served jail time for abusing her. Neutrogena dropped her as a spokeswoman after a decade, over a morals clause, once she started talking publicly about postpartum depression. She wrote in the memoir that “Nashville” writers used her real breakdown as material for her character’s storyline while she was still living through it, and that she was eventually written off the show because, as she put it, she “needed a drink to function.”

A teenager who grew up on camera, forced in front of Hollywood and its destructive Hellmouth for her entire childhood, then as a young mother, her worst days became a subplot on the show that employed her. Finally, we have a woman who told two different interviewers, three years apart, that she’d hit bottom before, that the bottom moved, that there was always another one underneath. Fandom Pulse has said for years that Hollywood’s celebrity machine chews up the people it puts in front of the camera as children and spits them out with a publicist and a relapse. Panettiere spent a decade telling the industry press exactly that, on the record, in her own words, and the response was a memoir tour and a podcast circuit rather than an intervention.

The tragic part about this is she wasn’t living for her child, but for herself even as she grew older, showing the destructive course that Hollywood values and feminism take upon a life. The psychological abuse of this system leads women toward a destructive path, and this is a harrowing end that should never have occurred.

She leaves behind her daughter Kaya, now eleven. Her father Skip Panettiere called her “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her.” Whatever the coroner finds, the record she left in her own words already says plenty about what almost 20 years in that industry did to her.

How many more memoirs does Hollywood need before “cry for help” stops being a headline and starts being a warning somebody acts on?

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