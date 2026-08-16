Elim Garak and Julian Bashir have spent thirty-three years as the most shipped couple in Star Trek who never happened on screen, outside of Kirk and Spock. Now, novelist Una McCormack has written the version degenerate fans always wanted: a completed, unpublished manuscript titled The End of This Day’s Business, in which Garak and Bashir kiss and end up sharing a household with a third man. McCormack posted an essay about the book’s decade-long path to completion in Uncanny Magazine. Read together with the manuscript itself, the essay explains exactly why this book never made it to a publisher’s desk, and why Star Trek is better off for it.