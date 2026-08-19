Yesterday was so busy that I forgot to send out the daily briefing! My apologies for that. As you can see, we’ve been extremely busy here. Thanks to Byl Holte and Sam Gray for contributing today to keep us going with a lot of great content!
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Books
Centipede Press’s Roger Zelazny Reprint Sells Out in Under 24 Hours
Roger Zelazny’s Roadmarks just got the deluxe treatment from Centipede Press, and it didn’t last a day on the shelf. The Colorado small press released its signed and numbered edition of the 1979 road-trip science fiction novel on June 2026, limited to 400 copies at $100 each, and the entire run sold out within 24 hours of going live.
Culture
Critical Drinker and the Limits of Anti-Woke Centrism
Commentators like The Critical Drinker have built large audiences by formerly mocking franchise mismanagement. There was a time when that kind of criticism landed well with viewers and grew his channel. While many of his complaints were surface-level in substance, viewers latched onto the sentiments expressed as some kind of traditional zeal against pro…
Tabletop Games
D&D Is Purging Darkness From Dark Sun With Sensititivty Readers
Dark Sun is coming back to Dungeons & Dragons, and Wizards of the Coast wants fans to know the setting’s most notorious feature is getting cut. The 30-plus-year-old post-apocalyptic setting, teased at the GenCon 2026 keynote and slated for two full books plus a modified Player’s Handbook in early 2027, built its reputation on a world so brutal that slavery, genocide, and torture were baked into its lore rather than sanitized around the edges. According to the designers now handling it, that reputation is exactly the problem.
Comics
Warren Ellis Returns to Image Comics, and the Comics Press Wants Him Erased Again
Warren Ellis has a new comic coming out, and half the comics industry is treating it like a crime scene. Image Comics announced on August 11 that the writer will release Ghost Drive Station, a graphic novella illustrated by Lordess Foudre, on November 18. It’s his first new mainstream comics work in five years, and the reaction proves that in this industry, forgiveness has an expiration date that never arrives.
Books
The Queen of Rhemuth: A Katherine Kurtz Retrospective
Every Sunday at 7:00 PM Eastern, on an IRC network with a Discord bridge, Katherine Kurtz shows up to talk with her readers. She has been doing this, in one form or another, for close to twenty-five years. She is eighty-one years old. Her community, gathered at