Yesterday was so busy that I forgot to send out the daily briefing! My apologies for that. As you can see, we’ve been extremely busy here. Thanks to Byl Holte and Sam Gray for contributing today to keep us going with a lot of great content!

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Culture Critical Drinker and the Limits of Anti-Woke Centrism Sam Gray · Aug 19 Commentators like The Critical Drinker have built large audiences by formerly mocking franchise mismanagement. There was a time when that kind of criticism landed well with viewers and grew his channel. While many of his complaints were surface-level in substance, viewers latched onto the sentiments expressed as some kind of traditional zeal against pro… Read full story