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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
6h

Ford wasn't a canary as he served no purpose as a warning. He was deliberately gassed.

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
4h

A lot of the problems in the big-money creative professions seem to come from ignoring audiences and instead trying to impress peers by being “progressive” and “pushing boundaries.” Architects do this, too: creating buildings that win architecture awards but which look ugly to most people and are rarely optimum for tenants. Another version of the same problem happens in academia.

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