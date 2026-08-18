Rob Liefeld is accusing the internet of faking a column he wrote about Cable, after that column’s contents lined up with an account he had just finished calling a lie.

The fight started with Louise Simonson. At Terrificon’s Uncanny X panel, Simonson described pitching a placeholder leader character she called Commander X, before Liefeld submitted a batch of character designs that led Marvel to settle on the look that became Cable. Fabian Nicieza followed with his own account of what happened later, crediting Jim Lee, Whilce Portacio, and then-editor-in-chief Bob Harras with the decision to retroactively reveal Cable as the son of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor.