Warren Ellis has a new comic coming out, and half the comics industry is treating it like a crime scene. Image Comics announced on August 11 that the writer will release Ghost Drive Station, a graphic novella illustrated by Lordess Foudre, on November 18. It’s his first new mainstream comics work in five years, and the reaction proves that in this industry, forgiveness has an expiration date that never arrives.
© 2026 Fandom Pulse · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice
Substack is the home for great culture