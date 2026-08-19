Dark Sun is coming back to Dungeons & Dragons, and Wizards of the Coast wants fans to know the setting’s most notorious feature is getting cut. The 30-plus-year-old post-apocalyptic setting, teased at the GenCon 2026 keynote and slated for two full books plus a modified Player’s Handbook in early 2027, built its reputation on a world so brutal that slavery, genocide, and torture were baked into its lore rather than sanitized around the edges. According to the designers now handling it, that reputation is exactly the problem.