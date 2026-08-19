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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
5h

That's as bummer, I just checked my shelves and my copy of Roadmarks is AWOL. No telling when it happened, I probably loaned it out at some point and did not get it back. Double bummer because it is the paperback with the cool last exit to Babylon cover.

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