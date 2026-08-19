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Mark Fox's avatar
Mark Fox
8h

When Drinker praised that movie "The Whale," I knew what kind of person he was. That movie is an anti-Christian, pro-homosexual film where Christians are treated as monsters for rejecting a family member who has given himself over to wickedness.

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Reformed_Warrior46
7h

That's the problem with a lot of these centrist-libertarian individuals. They are perpetual fence-sitters who all refuse to go to the root of the problem because they want to present themselves as "neutral" as possible.

Needless to say, Will Jordan is no John Knox.

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