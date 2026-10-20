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Video Games
The Most Important Gaming Story of the Year That Nobody Is Talking About
On 11 October 2026, the X account @germoses posted a screenshot of player names from Project Reclaimer and described the community as disgusting and racist on the grounds that vote-kicks were failing to remove the users associated with those names. The post received hundreds of replies. The same screenshots subsequently circulated on Reddit. Discussion …
Books
The Fairy Queen Was Never a Book Boyfriend: A Rebuttal Of Romantasy Slop
The Guardian published an essay on October 18 by Sarah Clegg, author of Perilous Enchantment: The True History of Faeries, arguing that modern romantasy is the heir of twelfth-century fairy romance. In Clegg’s telling, the medieval lais were a safe outlet where women explored desire away from a repressive Church, and the critics who mock
Books
Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Tribe Collects Eight Enderverse Stories in One Hardcover
Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Tribe goes on sale Tuesday, October 20, from Blackstone Publishing. The collection gathers eight stories from the Enderverse, starting with the original “Ender’s Game” short story that Card later expanded into the 1985 novel. Card announced the date on X: “Very pleased that this story collection, Ender’s Tribe, will be availab…
Movies & TV
Dune: Part Three Rewrites Dune Messiah Around a Broken Marriage
Dune: Part Three opens December 18 as Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah. The film keeps the novel’s conspiracy and rebuilds the marriage the story depends on. Herbert’s 1969 sequel follows a husband and wife under attack from the powers that surround the throne. Villeneuve has called his version a divorce movie, a premise tha…