We’re really making headway toward my life goal here of having Fandom Pulse reach 1,000 paid subscribers. That’s about the point where it keeps me going full time. We’re still a ways off (we’re about 1/3 of the way there), but the growth we’ve had has been the biggest ever. Thank you to all the Malfoid fans who like to read; I never imagined! I hope the other content does well for you as well, cuz as you can see, I put a lot into this.

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