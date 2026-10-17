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sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
3h

My body is ready! If both Ayla Rin Gateway to Doom Pt. 1 and Ghost of the Badlands 2 crowdfunds launch simultaneously I will cry both tears of joy and pain that a Cenobite would probably find moving. Can't wait for the crowdfund!

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