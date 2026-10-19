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Matthew Husar's avatar
Matthew Husar
6h

The answer to authoritarian overreach is, as it has ever been, in the hands of grassroots communities tech-savvy enough to organize and field free alternatives.

May AAA fail to create the modern audience, and their old audience find alternatives like these.

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sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
4hEdited

Thanks for the whitepill article. I didn’t hear about this. It seems like Asmogold, Grummz, and pirat_nation etc. love to talk about problems without offering solutions or recourse. It is meaningless entertainment, while potentially extremely fun in small doses, leaves me wanting for something more substantive.

Glad a subset of skilled and organized gamers are organizing ways to capture some of the glory of the past. Halo 3 mp during the Xbox 360 days were amazing, not necessarily just for the colorful lobby banter, but a sense of fun. I miss fun!

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