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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
2h

Nice. The stones pick instead of a dusty old hat.

A ferry instead of a train and bees talking to the provost.

Oh, you might wanna fix something.

Corinne walked up like she owned the platform (like she owned it.) You duplicated the owning of the platform.

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Zonagon Knightingale's avatar
Zonagon Knightingale
2h

One Issue: I'm not sure if you properly introduced Pellow and Haskett"s names properly. They were described physically, but no one mentioned them by name.

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