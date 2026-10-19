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Fred Green's avatar
Fred Green
6h

It’s much simpler than that. It’s just not a good product.

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William Palafox's avatar
William Palafox
2h

It's the WNBA issue all over again. "Our product isn't for you, you disgusting heteronormative cis-gendered jerks!" "Hey, why aren't you watching us?"

The mere fact that Trump and Musk were supposedly against STSA should have been all the marketing required to make it a rousing success. But just as the WNBA can't attract nearly enough women interested in watching sweaty lesbians miss layups, there just isn't enough of the Modern Audience to make Kurtzman Dreck a ratings hit.

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