Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
5h

I would love to see the piece in question that twisted Kathleen Kennedy's nips so.

I adore Liberty Meadows and Frank Cho's work in general. That Rancor gag is funny and the princess is hot. It's exactly what you get with Frank Cho.

It would be like ordering a Long Island iced tea and then getting mad that there's alcohol in it. What exactly did you expect?

Also, if you haven't read Liberty Meadows...

[Ahnold intensifies]

Do it! DO IT NAOW!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture