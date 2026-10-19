Street Fighter won the October 16 to 18 weekend with an estimated $31 million from 3,575 theaters and $51.1 million worldwide, but the Paramount and Legendary video game reboot opened 19 percent below Mortal Kombat II‘s $38.5 million, landed at 41 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and left audiences with a B- CinemaScore. It is the number one movie in the country, and Paramount was reportedly hoping for more.

The Box Office

The film took $4 million in Thursday previews, $13 million on Friday including those previews, $10.8 million on Saturday and $7.2 million on Sunday for a three-day total of about $31 million, or $8,671 per screen. Previews trailed the $5.2 million Mortal Kombat II made on its Thursday, and the Friday figure landed at the lower end of what Paramount expected.

Premium screens carried the weekend. Large formats supplied 58 percent of the take, and IMAX alone brought in $5.4 million, 18 percent of the domestic total. Overseas, the film added $20.1 million across 65 markets, led by the United Kingdom at $3.3 million and Mexico at $1.8 million, for a worldwide figure of $51.1 million.

Against its peers, it opened 19 percent under Mortal Kombat II‘s $38.5 million, a film that went on to $79.77 million domestic. It sits just above the $29.4 million debut of Masters of the Universe, which finished at $64.8 million. The 1994 Street Fighter finished its entire run at $33.4 million domestic, so this opening nearly matches the whole run of the earlier film before adjusting for inflation.

The competition was thin. A24’s three-hour documentary You Can See Everything took second place with $15 million from only 855 theaters, and Whalefall managed $8 million.

The Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The critics score slid six points between Thursday and Sunday as more reviews posted, and an earlier report had it debuting at 34 percent. The audience score held near 80 percent, though that sits below the 86 percent Mortal Kombat II carried from audiences.

The CinemaScore is the weaker mark. Street Fighter grades below the B that Mortal Kombat II earned this past May and the B+ the 2021 Mortal Kombat received. Among viewers under 12, the definite recommend dropped to 60 percent.

Who Showed Up

The crowd was 69 percent male, and only 11 percent of it was 17 or younger despite the PG-13 rating. The largest group was viewers aged 35 to 44 at 28 percent, the generation that grew up feeding quarters into the arcade game. Studio exit data had 45 percent of the audience over 35.

That older male skew is also what drained Whalefall, which chased the same demographic and opened to $8 million against a reported $60 million cost. Hispanic moviegoers made up the largest ethnic share at roughly 28 to 30 percent depending on the tally.

The Budget Math

The production cost a reported net $82 million, co-financed by Legendary and Capcom, though other tallies put it just under $100 million. A common industry rule of thumb says a theatrical release needs roughly two and a half times its budget worldwide to break even once marketing and theater splits are counted. On that math the film needs somewhere near $205 million to $250 million globally, against $51.1 million after one weekend.

That rule is a rough guide, and home video and streaming sales can close the gap. It still frames how far the film has to run.

Round Two

The second weekend decides the story. DC Studios’ hard-R Clayface opens October 23, along with Taika Waititi’s Klara and the Sun and Laika’s Wildwood, and Street Fighter needs a gentle drop to stay on pace with Mortal Kombat II‘s $79.77 million domestic finish.

Mortal Kombat II was rated R while Street Fighter carries a PG-13, and only 11 percent of its opening crowd was 17 or younger, so who was the softer rating really meant to reach?