Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
4h

Nothing in the trailers caught my attention enough to make me spend the ticket price on it. At the very least Mortal Kombat 2 had Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage in it, and even then, we watched that film when it released on streaming.

Reply
Share
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
5h

Man, I completely forgot this was a thing. I looked up the cast and perused some comments, and what a completely beige, vanilla pudding production.

I mean that as bland and unrelated to skin tone.

It isn't quite woke enough to be controversial. It isn't sexy enough to be triggering. It doesn't have enough fighting to be exciting. It doesn't have enough cheese to be cheesy. It doesn't have any style to be intriguing. It's got a sanitized PG-13 rating, and by many accounts, its most remarkable feature is just how boring it is.

Why is this movie even coming out? Who was asking for a Street Fighter movie in 2026? That game series achieved peak relevance over 30 years ago when they were too terrified of their own success to change the name from Street Fighter II to Street Fighter III and instead kept adding words like Turbo, Championship, World, Hyper, and New.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture