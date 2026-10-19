Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Tribe goes on sale Tuesday, October 20, from Blackstone Publishing. The collection gathers eight stories from the Enderverse, starting with the original “Ender’s Game” short story that Card later expanded into the 1985 novel. Card announced the date on X: “Very pleased that this story collection, Ender’s Tribe, will be available on Tuesday, 10/20.”

He followed up with the reason the book exists: “The stories in ENDER’S TRIBE were published in various magazines or anthologies in the past but are now hard to find. Everything else I’ve written in the ‘Enderverse’ is already in book form, so it was time for these to be collected into one too (thanks to Blackstone Publishing @BlackstoneAudio). The original Ender’s Game short story has been reprinted most, but it seemed right to include it here as well.”

Full contents:

Ender’s Game Mazer in Prison Pretty Boy Cheater Ender’s Stockings The Gold Bug Governor Wiggin Renegat

The stories center on Mazer Rackham, Bonito “Bonzo” Madrid, Han Tzu, Peter Wiggin, Sel Menach, Dabeet Ochoa and Ender Wiggin. Each one pulls a thread from the wider franchise.

It is of note “Governor Wiggin” has only appeared in print once before, and not in the mass market. Card first posted it to his Uncle Orson on the Fly subscriber site in 2017, and its only print appearance until now was Ender’s Way, the 2021 Centipede Press limited edition of 300 signed copies that listed at $250. Ender’s Tribe is the story’s first release outside a limited edition.

The audiobook, released October 21, 2025, opens with a foreword written and read by Card and features narrators from earlier Enderverse audiobooks.

Ender’s Tribe is available on Amazon: https://link.amazon/B00t4A5IO.

Do you already own the Centipede Ender’s Way, or will Ender’s Tribe be your first time reading “Governor Wiggin”?