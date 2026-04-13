John Trent’s been on vacation for spring break with his family the last few days, which has made life here quite tough! Appreciate contributor John A. Douglas stepping up today to bring in a book review. We also gained a TON of new paid subscribers after my last call. Thank you so much for supporting real journalism. We do this work here, away from the mainstream, and we rely on your support to stay in business. We are very grateful that you value our work.