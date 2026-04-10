A new report alleges that Brian Jacques’ Redwall series is no longer in development at Netflix and the company has lost the rights as well.

Back in February 2021, it was originally announced that Netflix had cut a deal with Penguin Random House Children to have the streamer develop the enormously popular series into animated movies and TV shows.

Variety reported at the time that Netflix had recruited Patrick McHale to write the first film that was going to be based on the original Redwall novel that followed Matthias as he defended Redwall Abbey from Cluny the Scourge.

A script for that film had been completed, but it was reported that McHale left the project. He told the Redwall Wiki, “I finished a script and we did some beautiful development art and some storyboards."

Additionally, the company was expected to create a TV series about the character Martin the Warrior, who co-founded Redwall Abbey.

Now, Broadcast reports that the Netflix is “no longer developing screen adaptions of Brian Jacques’ seminal children’s works.”

Furthermore, What’s On Netflix also reports that the Netflix no longer has the rights to the books, “The rights have now officially reverted back to Penguin Random House and The Redwall Abbey Company.”

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