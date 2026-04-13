When Ashes of Creation shut down 52 days after its Early Access launch in February 2026, the gaming community had questions. Where did the money go? How does a game that raised $3.2 million on Kickstarter, sold 300,000 copies at $49.99 apiece, and attracted millions more in investor funding collapse before its first full year of operation?

YouTuber NefasQS answered those questions on April 11th by publishing what he describes as “the entire Intrepid Studios general ledger from 2015 to 2026,” a decade of financial transactions that paints, in his words, “a troubling picture of a company that was on the threshold of financial death at multiple points in its history.”

The document is public, and former CEO Steven Sharif, currently fighting multiple legal battles, says all of it is false.