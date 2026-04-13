Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
4h

Exo-Squad.

Now there's a name that deserves to be remembered.

Will Meugniot for the win!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture