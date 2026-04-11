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Jeffolas
2h

Weighing in on the anime itself.

It's excellent. The concept is heartbreaking: an elf who lives for thousands of years retracing the journey she took with her companions decades ago. Reliving the experience, she slowly begins to realize that one of them, a human, loved her deeply. She had no concept of it at the time, but in her retrospection, she's starting to love him back.

The only problem?

He's already dead.

It's such a brilliant and timeless feeling concept, but I don't know if it's ever been done before. The execution at times isn't perfect (trope-y and sidetracks itself too often) but it's pretty good overall and the core idea is incredibly strong.

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