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Zoro's avatar
Zoro
30m

Kate Beckinsale never made issue with the Underworld movies, and those were massively successful for what they were. People like what they like, until you give them a reason not to. It pays to keep your mouth shut and let the art speak for itself.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
37m

Milly Downsyndromeface makes me nauseous.

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