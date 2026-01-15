Subscribe
Angel Studios Signs First Look Deal With Neal McDonough For Three New Feature Films
Angel Studios announced it signed a new first-look deal with Neal McDonough and his production company, The McDonough Company, founded by Neal and his…
6 mins ago
•
John F. Trent
'She-Hulk' Actress Tatiana Maslany Seethes When Questioned About Returning For 'Avengers: Doomsday'
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress Tatiana Maslany, who played the titular character in the disastrous Marvel TV show, could not hold back her resentment…
32 mins ago
•
John F. Trent
Prime Video Shares First Look At Sophie Turner As Lara Croft For Its 'Tomb Raider' Series
Prime Video shared a first look at actress Sophie Turner as Lara Croft for its upcoming Tomb Raider series.
1 hr ago
•
John F. Trent
Game Designer Attempts to Cancel Upper Deck For Publishing Harry Potter Trading Cards
Any time any news of Harry Potter or related products, a cancel mob pops up to try to concern troll the people making the product or production to try…
2 hrs ago
•
Fandom Pulse
2
Pre‑Interpreted Storytelling And The Eclipse Of Analysis
When Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was released, the developers told everyone exactly what the game was about.
2 hrs ago
•
Sam Gray
2
1
Before the Coffee Gets Cold: A Tender Time Travel Tale That Earns Its Tears
Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold is a collection of interconnected short stories set in a small Tokyo café where customers can travel…
3 hrs ago
•
Fandom Pulse
8
1
How the George Floyd Protests Shaped Game Development Far Beyond America
One of the strangest amnesia acts in recent gaming discourse is how quickly people have forgotten the global atmosphere of 2020.
5 hrs ago
•
Sam Gray
1
2
Alex Kurtzman Shares New Details About Paul Giamatti's Nus Braka Villain Saying He "Represents Division Across Our Planet Right Now"
Alex Kurtzman, who is not only the producer, but the showrunner for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, shared new details about the show’s villain Nus Braka…
20 hrs ago
•
John F. Trent
1
2
The Marvels Cope, Trench Crusade Disaster, Hedge Knight May Be Good - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
This is quite the week and tomorrow perhaps is the biggest day at least for me and my content in a long time.
20 hrs ago
•
Fandom Pulse
13
1
Leftist Regurgitates Repulsive 'Starship Troopers' Bug Narrative, But This Time for 'Star Trek'
Leftists seemingly can’t help themselves in allying with the enemies of humanity when it comes to science fiction properties.
21 hrs ago
•
John F. Trent
15
5
2
'The Marvels' Director Reflects On Film's Box Office Bomb: "Everyone Was Trying To Do The Right Thing"
Nia DaCosta, the director The Marvels, is the latest director to engage in some historical revisionism while reflecting on the film’s box office bomb…
23 hrs ago
•
John F. Trent
7
5
Popular Wargaming YouTuber Janovich Calls Trench Crusade a “Disaster” in Scathing Analysis
Janovich, one of the wargaming community’s most respected voices, delivered a comprehensive takedown of Trench Crusade in a recent video, detailing why…
Jan 14
•
Fandom Pulse
10
4
