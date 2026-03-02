It was pretty fun talking to Jeremy Boreing, the co-founder of the Daily Wire, about his experiences with The Pendragon Cycle. It’s such a great book series and I really hope it’s going to get to a second season since there’s a lot of story left to tell there. Meanwhile, our Space Fleet Academy is not only occupying the #1 slot in sci-fi, but also the #10 with our preorders for Year Two. What a day!

Every major entertainment outlet runs on advertising revenue from the same studios and publishers they’re supposed to be covering. That’s why their “journalism” reads like press releases. Fandom Pulse exists because of readers like you. We answer to our readers and nobody else. Paid subscribers are the reason we can tell the truth about what’s happening in comics, gaming, film, and publishing without worrying about who we offend. Keep independent journalism alive.