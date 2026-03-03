Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4h

Just like Star Wars, Star Trek, The Witcher, and Marvel, I no longer care.

The major difference here is that those other four franchises were ruined by IP-squatters, corpo-narcism, brand mismanagement, and DEI representation trolls.

Gurrm ruined his own franchise himself. He's a pathetic disgrace to writers everywhere who would do anything to have fans 1/10th as excited about their work.

As noted sex-pest Neil Gaiman once said, "George RR Martin is not you bitch."

Well Neil, Gurrm may not be my bitch, but I'm not his either. I refuse to be a pay pig for an ungrateful little toadie.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
4h

Ahh, why?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture