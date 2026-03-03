A new report claims that Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a new Game of Thrones film.

Page Six reports that the company has tapped House of Cards showrunner, Andor writer, and Severance producer Beau Willimon to write the film’s script, which he has reportedly already submitted.

Willimon’s story allegedly focuses on Aegon I or Aegon the Conqueror and the beginning of the Targaryen dynasty.

Aegon along with his two sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, that he engaged in incest with and “wed” invaded Westeros from Dragonstone with a small army supported by the three dragons Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar, and Meraxes. The trio quickly took control of six of the seven independent kingdoms within two years with only Dorne successfully remaining independent.

After his conquest, he forged the Iron Throne and made King’s Landing his seat of power.

An anonymous source shared, “All of ‘Game of Thrones’ stems back to him, and you’ve never seen him on any of the shows.”

Interestingly, it was reported back in February 2024 that The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin was working on TV series adaptation of Aegon the Conqueror’s story.

If the film gets a greenlight it would join a growing list of spinoffs that include House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

There are also a number of other projects at various staged of development. In 2023, George R.R. Martin shared that a show about Nymeria as well as the Sea Snake were still in development. He also indicated there were others “both live action and animated” in development.

Furthermore, he shared that if A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was successful he planned to write more stories, “Before we reach the end of the published stories, I will need to find time to write all the other Dunk & Egg novellas that I have planned. There are… gulp… more of them than I had once thought. There’s “The Village Hero” and the Winterfell story, the one with the She-Wolves, and maybe I need to write that Dornish adventure too to slip in between “The Hedge Knight” and “The Sworn Sword,” and after that there are… ah… more.”

