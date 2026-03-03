Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drewie's avatar
Drewie
2h

This show is so gay and everyone knows it. You have enormous patience for even watching it and explaining it to us. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture