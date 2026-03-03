An offhand observation of the recurrent depictions of intoxication and substance abuse in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy prompted me to delve deeper into the related phenomenon of trauma dumping, wherein characters unload their emotional burdens in raw, unfiltered ways upon one another or the audience, often without the reciprocity or boundaries that true communion demands. These elements, I propose, are not incidental but telling: they are symptomatic of a broader postmodern ethos that privileges misbehavior and emotional exhibitionism over virtue. Of course, this stands in stark contrast to the original Star Trek vision, which offered a beacon of ethical aspiration, guiding audiences toward how they might live better in a fractured world.

Moreover, the show's emphasis on such themes (substance use as escape, trauma dumping as catharsis) aligns with the lived experiences of its creators and cast, who infuse the narrative with a therapeutic sensibility drawn from contemporary cultural currents where personal wounds are paraded not for redemptive purposes but for performative release.

As the adage goes, writers are taught to "write what they know." This is because he act of creation is a mirror held up to the soul, reflecting both the invented worlds we see play out before us on our screens but also the inner landscapes of the world's architects. This principle, rooted in the Aristotelian notion that art imitates life, invites us to consider how the thematic elements in contemporary media reveal deeper truths about cultural and personal realities.

The writers are not being coy about this either. In Episode 8, “The Life of the Stars,” a Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly arrives at the Academy as a visiting drama instructor and tells the cadets, “Theatre is one of the most powerful tools for both political and social change.” There is no hinting, gesturing or layering subtext to this line. The writers aren't even trying to be clever by hiding it. They are straight-up using a character to state the show’s operating philosophy outright.

By the show's only logic in having a character say this, the writers are also admitting that the episode itself is built on these same theatrical techniques. They are foregrounding the constructed nature of Starfleet’s moral universe by saying that the institution works because everyone performs the roles the narrative requires. Not only does this eliminate the boundary between fiction and ideology, but the writers are outright admitting they hijacked the Star Trek franchise to preach propaganda to its audience.

The Prevalence of Substance Abuse

From the outset, Starfleet Academy depicts its young cadets as vessels of youthful excess, often turning to intoxicants amid the pressures of training and existential threats.

In Episode 4: "Vox in Excelso," Cadet Nahla (a recurring cadet character involved in diplomatic and debate activities) spends an evening drinking bloodwine with General Obel Wochak (a Klingon diplomat/guest character, played with gravitas and tradition-honoring flair). The next day, she shows up visibly hungover for a student debate match—denying it at first but clearly suffering the effects.

In Episode 5: "Series Acclimation Mil," the hologram cadet, SAM, is curious about organic experiences. So, she allows her friend Caleb to adjust her subroutines to (somehow) allow her to imbibe and feel the effects of alcohol. She dives in enthusiastically, leading to a sequence were she gets overly emotional, slurs her speech, becomes emotional and confrontational, and engages in a bar fight with Starfleet Academy cadets.

In Episode 6: "Come, Let's Away," the main recurring villain Nus Braka (played by Paul Giamatti) is often portrayed as perpetually inebriated (as Giamatti confirmed in interviews, noting the character "plays the clown" but is "drunk most of the time"). During a key scene involving a tense standoff or negotiation with Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), Braka samples some Federation alcohol and describes it as having a "cat piss" aftertaste.

This fits the broader pattern: even the villain embodies excess and dissolution—drunkenness as a core trait, crude indulgence, and moral collapse. Rather than presenting a formidable, principled foe, the show reinforces its anti-moral tilt where intoxication (real or performative) is normalized across heroes and antagonists alike.

In Episode 8: "The Life of the Stars," Tarima, a Betazoid cadet, returns to the Academy after recovering from a coma and severe trauma stemming from earlier events in the series. In a key scene, she spirals into drinking heavily, tries to get her love interest Caleb Mir to sleep with her, and she later has an emotional breakdown with her roommate Genesis.

This is framed as part of Tarima's rebellion and depression. The episode is supposed to be tied to broader themes of unresolved grief, loss of agency, and parallels to the play Our Town (which the class studies under Lt. Sylvia Tilly for trauma processing).

Background details further embed this theme: criminal records in character dossiers reference past "drunk and disorderly" incidents or possession of illicit substances, framing these as formative scars rather than anomalies. Content advisories from sources like IMDb and Common Sense Media rate these elements as mild overall, yet their recurrence suggests a normalization of substance use as part of the "college experience" in this futuristic academy. Such portrayals reflect a postmodern impulse to deconstruct ideals, presenting misbehavior as authentic self-expression rather than a deviation from the good.

Why They Missed The Mark

This thematic preoccupation, I contend, mirrors the personal and communal realities of those behind the camera. Writers, after all, draw from what they know, and in Starfleet Academy, the cast includes numerous individuals who openly identify as homosexual or queer, such as Tig Notaro and Gina Yashere, whose characters form a lesbian romance; Karim Diané as the first canonically gay Klingon, Jay-Den Kraag, entangled in a queer love triangle; and Kerrice Brooks, a queer actress portraying the holographic cadet SAM.

Thematic representations go hand-in-hand with broader patterns. Research indicates that LGBTQ+ communities experience higher rates of substance use disorders. For instance, studies from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration show that LGBTQ+ adults are twice as likely to use illicit drugs and suffer from substance use disorders compared to heterosexuals. In portraying substance abuse as a rite of passage or emotional outlet, promoting an anti-morality: one that celebrates the dissolution of self rather than its transcendence through virtue.

Compounding this is the writers' apparent misjudgment of their audience, particularly young people. Polling data reveals a generational shift away from alcohol and substances: Gallup surveys from 2023–2025 indicate that U.S. adults under 35 drink at rates dropping to about 50%, with two-thirds viewing even moderate drinking as unhealthy. This is a stark decline from prior decades. Monitoring the Future surveys echo this, showing rising abstinence among Gen Z, driven by health awareness, economic pressures, and alternatives like non-alcoholic options. International trends in the UK and Australia confirm similar patterns, with young people increasingly "sober curious." Yet Starfleet Academy projects a campus culture rife with partying tropes, as if assuming eternal youth rebellion. This misses the mark: today's youth, yearning for guidance amid global uncertainties, seek narratives of resilience and ethical living, not endorsements of excess. The writers failed to align with this reality, resulting in a show that feels anachronistic and unconvincing.

The show's faltering reception underscores this misalignment with audience yearnings with critics at 88% approval on Rotten Tomatoes praising its sincerity, yet audiences delivering a harsh 43% score. Nielsen data also reveals it failed to crack the top 10 originals, signaling a disconnect.

Why this underperformance? It stems from the series' absolute embrace of postmodern purposes, encouraging misbehavior as a form of liberation when viewers crave moral clarity instead.

Trauma Dumping

What I would like to propose is that the entire show is a vehicle for the writers' trauma processing through theater. What many might assume is just memberberry-laced commoditized storytelling is, in fact, the writers using the audience as a means to dump all their trauma. Indeed, Starfleet Academy is disguised group counseling through theater. Trauma, in this case, is more accurately understood as unresolved sin and the consequences of disordered appetites and a refusal to acknowledge personal moral responsibility.

I hadn't thought of this before listening to a few videos by the YouTuber, Disparu, who theorized that part of the show's writing was an attempt at DEI hires to cope with their being hired for immutable traits and not because they possess any skill in writing. Indeed, Much of what the show presents as "trauma" demands therapeutic intervention.

In the spirit of theological-cultural critique, I would also like to draw on an insight from Peter Leithart, a Reformed theologian, pastor, and cultural commentator known for his incisive readings of literature, film, and contemporary society. In a commentary about The Hunger Games, Leithart observed that the dystopian spectacle, wherein the impoverished districts send their children to fight to the death for the entertainment of the opulent Capitol, mirrors a reversed reality in our own world.

In the novels and films, the oppressed people of the various districts are forced to watch their own suffer in a brutal game orchestrated by the decadent elite. Yet Leithart argued that the roles are actually inverted in real life: it is the masses who consume endless spectacles of the rich and famous tearing one another apart in public arenas of scandal, competition, and performative drama. Reality television, celebrity feuds, social media meltdowns, tabloid exposés, and high-profile cultural battles all serve as our contemporary version of the Hunger Games arena. The wealthy, powerful, and celebrated (Hollywood stars, influencers, politicians, and cultural elites) are the ones constantly scheming to out-perform one another, maintaining visibility through ever-escalating displays of authenticity, vulnerability, outrage, or excess. To sustain this relentless performativity, they must employ various coping mechanisms: therapy (often public and confessional), substance use, emotional unloading ("trauma dumping" in interviews or on platforms), or other forms of self-soothing to placate the inner turmoil that arises from living under the glare of constant scrutiny and the pressure to remain relevant.

This inversion is telling for our discussion of Starfleet Academy. The show's creators and cast, operating within the elite strata of entertainment, project onto their young characters a version of this same dynamic: cadets who must perform their identities, process "trauma" through public catharsis, and turn to intoxication or disordered passions when the performance falters.

What appears as youthful misbehavior or healing is, in reality, a reflection of the performers' own world where the famous must constantly scheme to be seen, confess to be "real," and cope to endure the arena of public consumption. Meanwhile we (the audience) watch, perhaps voyeuristically, as these elites parade their wounds and vices, all while the narrative spares us any deeper moral reckoning.

This cultural reversal underscores the show's anti-moral tilt: instead of offering the aspirational beacon of classic Star Trek, where characters model disciplined living and ethical striving amid adversity, it reflects the real-world elite's coping strategies, reframing them as authentic youth experience. Audiences, perhaps weary of such spectacles, turn away (as evidenced by the low audience scores and viewership), yearning instead for stories that transcend the arena of self-display and point toward genuine transcendence and moral order.

"Write What You Know"

When writer and co‑producer Tawny Newsome appeared on the Starfleet Academy blue‑carpet premiere in New York City, she made a very characteristic, half‑joking, half‑defensive remark about fan reactions. She said she couldn’t wait for fans to “dissect everything they hate" about the show, further saying she was going to drink three martinis with the hope she wouldn't be able to remember her middle name.

That squares with everything I've mentioned so far.

While direct personal admissions about therapy aren't prominently quoted in public sources, the episode's reliance on these tools (coupled with broader Hollywood trends where creators often infuse stories with their own wellness journey) supports the inference that this is the writers "writing what they know." And all they know is a worldview where healing comes through vulnerability, art, and therapeutic dialogue rather than stoic self-mastery or transcendent virtue. All they know is various therapeutic practices like expressive arts therapy or drama therapy, which use role-playing and performance to process emotions safely.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine confronted combat trauma head-on. The writers did this most memorably in the "The Siege of AR-558" and its follow-up "It's Only a Paper Moon," where Ensign Nog grapples with the aftermath of losing his leg in battle, enduring flashbacks, phantom pain, depression, and a desperate retreat into a holosuite fantasy before slowly confronting reality. Nog's healing emerged organically from within the Trek universe's own moral framework.

In DS9, trauma was worth reckoning with precisely because it demanded unflinching engagement within the story's own terms. In Starfleet Academy, it becomes an occasion to advertise the redemptive power of an outside text and its associated therapeutic optimism, revealing a postmodern preference for curated and comfortable catharsis over rigorous moral or spiritual confrontation with reality.

This is akin to teaching surgery by describing the procedure in soft, reassuring abstractions while omitting blood, organs, vital signs, or patient suffering. Sanitized, meta-promotional handling of storytelling dilutes the gravity of the cadets' ordeal, externalizing the path to wholeness to a borrowed literary framework rather than grounding it in Trek's own aspirational ethics.

Starfleet Academy approaches its cadets' trauma through a far more sanitized, indirect, and emotionally insulated lens. The approach carries a pronounced meta-layer that reveals much bout the contemporary creative mindset of the writers as they explicitly promote Our Town as a therapeutic tool within the story. What this mean is the writers are using a fictional class setting within their newest rendition of Star Trek to stealth-counsel the audience.

This has inevitably left much of Starfleet Academy's audience dwindling as it spares them (and perhaps the characters) the discomfort of direct confrontation with the uglier realities that make trauma worth wrestling with. And by filtering out the raw moral gravity that once gave Star Trek its dramatic and ethical power, the series has diminished its own capacity to entertain or compel.

This is Therapy, Not Storytelling

When creators draw from "what they know," infusing narratives with personal or communal experiences of minority stress, identity struggles, and coping through therapy, the result is a story that reframes moral disorder as psychological wounding to be healed through human means alone: art as therapy, group sharing, and affirmation of self-expression. This all suggests the creative team is reflecting lived or cultural familiarity with modern mental health frameworks. Gaia Violo and Noga Landau (with Alex Kurtzman) have even discussed the series' focus on resilience, hope, and interpersonal struggle in interviews, framing young adulthood in a high-stakes environment as inherently traumatic yet redeemable through community and self-reflection.

Freud's shadow looms large here with his theories of the unconscious repurposed into a therapeutic industry that absolves the self by excavating repressed memories the same way Oprah Winfrey's platform popularized the "talking cure" as empowerment, turning private shame into a public commodity. In this framework, Violo and Landau's reliance on theater-as-therapy echoes a broader cultural idolatry: the self as sovereign, healed not by grace but by a self-expressive release where degenerates evade moral reckoning by recasting their vices as victimhood.

The "processing" depicted in Episode 8 substitutes secular catharsis (public vulnerability, roleplaying grief, and emotional release) for repentance, confession, and amendment of life. Tarima Sadal's drunken spiral, her lashing out, her sense of being a "monster" due to her powers and choices, and her eventual breakdown are framed as symptoms of unaddressed pain rather than fruits of sin needing divine grace. The resistance she voices ("bullshit trauma") ironically echoes a refusal to confront deeper culpability, yet the narrative redirects this toward a therapeutic model of acceptance and not toward any true self-examination. All paths toward redemption are made without reference to transcendent accountability, much less Christ Himself.

The modern therapeutic lens often externalizes blame: problems stem from events, environments, or systemic failures (the Miyazaki incident, the neural inhibitor, the pressures of academy life) rather than from the cadet's own will turned inward against what is fundamentally good. As I've noted, many of the actors and characters embody lifestyles that Scripture identifies as contrary to God's design. There is open homosexuality among many if not all the cast members including Tig Notaro (Jett Reno), Gina Yashere (Lura Thok), Karim Diané (JayDen Kraag), and Kerrice Brooks (SAM). The show's normalization of such relations (lesbian couples, queer love triangles, casual sexual encounters) aligns with a worldview that celebrates passions that are contrary to nature.

In the Christian tradition, humanity's exchange of God's truth for a lie leads to being given over to dishonorable passions (Romans 1:24–27), where the body and soul, having been dishonored by external forces, indicates an internal rebellion against the created order. Point being: show's poor audience reception may reflect not just fatigue with "queer cringe" or retcons, but a deeper hunger for narratives that point to moral clarity and Christ-like transcendence rather than this humiliating collapse into self-pity and indulgence.

Theologically, this is the eclipse of virtue: where sin is renamed trauma, responsibility is outsourced to systems or past events, and redemption is sought in human constructs alone. As the Apostle Paul warns, such a path leads further into bondage rather than freedom. True healing demands acknowledgment of sin before a holy God, not endless processing in the theater of the self.

The Real Catharsis

The true satisfaction comes from watching the entire calculated trauma-dumping plan get hurled straight back in their faces. Fans have turned away, and rightfully so. To take it a step further: for anyone who kept watching, what you witnessed was a group of writers, actors, and producers methodically torching their own reputations in full view. They did it shamelessly and rubbed it in everyone’s faces. And the majority of their audience, quite appropriately, responded the way any sane person would: with total indifference.

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into Space Fleet Academy: Year One, the bold, unapologetic sci-fi epic that’s the real answer to woke Starfleet Academy nonsense! Humanity’s future hangs by a thread and Earth’s elite Space Fleet Academy trains the next generation of officers to defend civilization against cosmic threats, alien dangers, and internal decay. The book explores high-stakes space battles, rigorous training, and timeless values of duty, honor, and human excellence.

If you’re tired of sanitized reboots and craving a fresh, no-holds-barred academy adventure that actually respects heroism and exploration, grab this book now.

NEXT: Self-Described “Woke Idiot” Says Prime Video “White Washed” Kratos