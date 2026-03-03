Numerous woke activists accused games of misogyny after they balked at a new rumored female-centric God of War game.

A now-deleted LinkedIn bio for former Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Writer Lauren Signorino originally revealed that Sony was working on at least one spinoff for its God of War franchise.

Her profile stated that she “helped shape narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studios for a new franchise within the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP.”

“Integrated story with gameplay and worldbuilding through scripts and narrative content, collaborating across disciplined to deliver emotionally driven experiences for a global audience. Contributed to long-term narrative and franchise strategy,” she wrote on her now deleted LinkedIn profile.

After this, leaker NateTheHate2 claimed that the company was developing a game “set within the God of War universe & the lead character will be Faye. Gameplay is said to differ from the Norse God of War games with more of a focus on action.”

“Current plan: Reveal this year/release first half 2027 - barring any delay,” he added.

Faye or Laufey the Just was a Jötunn warrior and the second wife of Kratos and the mother of Atreus in the God of War Norse saga.

Before her death, she instructs Kratos to cremate her body and then scatter her ashes atop the highest peak of the Nine Realms, which is in Jötunheim, and leads to the events of the 2018 game.

The character was voiced and modeled after Deborah Ann Woll.

Following this numerous gamers balked at the idea of the franchise having a female lead. In response to this a number of woke activists accused them of being misogynistic.

X user TNCarly_ wrote, “The fact some people are actually mad about Faye possibly being the protagonist in the next God of War project is insane to me - and I feel like it proves what people have been saying for years about misogyny in gaming.”

“Faye isn't just a random side character being forced to the front. She's a giant. She defied Odin, protected her people and set pretty much the entire Norse saga in motion. She chose Kratos and raised Atreus. The last two games happened because of her choices,” the user wrote. “But to some people, none of that matters. It doesn't matter how justified she is, how central she is to the lore or how much narrative potential she has - she isn't a grizzly man with a beard, so it's ‘pandering’.



”These are the same people that claim to care about the integrity of a story whilst ignoring the character who is arguably the foundation of it. If the rumours are true, I’m personally excited to see it play out and get deeper context for the decisions she made before everything unfolded,” she concluded.

In a response, the user attempted to explain what she meant when she accused gamers of misogyny, “To be clear, I'm also not saying that it's misogynistic to simply prefer to play as a man, it's a nuanced and very intense topic.

“My post is in response to people who do simply take issue with it being a woman and make hateful comments because of that,” TNCarly_ added.

Another individual wrote, “As expected, total meltdown across twitter at the thought of playing a female led God of War game. Faye is an absolute badass who also gave Kratos his axe and Atreus his bow. Grow up and stop being afraid of women.”

Another maligned gamers, “Anyone moaning about the potential Faye God of war game can suck my alls in all honesty. you [expletive] are all virgins who just aren't happy when a woman is the main character. Faye has insane potential gameplay wise as the MC”

Another wrote, “the amount of crying we're about to get over a female led God of War game will be generational.”

Betrigan wrote, “This tweet has made me realize how many gamers are misogynistic. We know nothing of this supposed game except that you play as Faye and people are trashing it because…Faye is a woman. It’s 2026, how are we still like this.”

He then explained, “We have seen nothing of the game. We don’t know the title. All we know is it’s being done by a different team and features Faye. We know nothing outside of that. So yes, saying it’s an awful game when all we know is it features Faye is pretty damn misogynistic.”

While there are numerous responses countering these claims, one of the major issues is the fact that there is an obvious agenda to not only push feminism that wants to subjugate men, but also to descend further down the slippery slope to where women can become men and vice versa.

One of the most obvious examples of this agenda is The Last Jedi. Bishop Barron explained that the film has an “aggressively feminist ideology” that elevate “all-conquering female” while depicting male characters as “bumbling, incompetent, arrogant, or morally compromised.” In contrast, the female characters are “wise, good, prudent, and courageous.”

Furthermore, the film replaced Luke Skywalker with Rey. Other examples include the recently released Ghost of Yotei, the 2016 Ghostbusters film, Terminator: Dark Fate, and the numerous sex swaps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Taskmaster, Ghost, Mar-Vell, Ajak, Flag Smasher, Sprite, and The Ancient One.

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into The Immortal Edge by Jon Del Arroz where Imperial Special Agent Ayla Rin uncovers a deadly conspiracy tied to a revolutionary immortality spore held by ruthless space pirates, forcing her into a high-stakes race across the stars to stop sinister forces from erasing humanity forever.

NEXT: Sandy Petersen Explains Why Video Game Developers Aren't Pandering To The 2.6 Billion Christians In The World