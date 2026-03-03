Legendary actor Bruce Campbell known for his role as Ash in The Evil Dead franchise shared that he’s been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking a step back from convention appearances.

In a post to social media, Campbell, who also played Sam Axe in Burn Notice, shared, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock - it was to me too.”

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail,” he continued. “I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that i can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall.”

“There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel,” Campbell added. “Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand. That’s about it. I’m not trying to enlist sympathy - or advice - I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).”

He concluded, “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-[expletive] and I have great support, so expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”

