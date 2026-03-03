Bruce Campbell Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Will Cancel Convention Appearances Amid Treatment
Legendary actor Bruce Campbell known for his role as Ash in The Evil Dead franchise shared that he’s been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking a step back from convention appearances.
In a post to social media, Campbell, who also played Sam Axe in Burn Notice, shared, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock - it was to me too.”
“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail,” he continued. “I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that i can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall.”
“There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel,” Campbell added. “Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand. That’s about it. I’m not trying to enlist sympathy - or advice - I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).”
He concluded, “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-[expletive] and I have great support, so expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”
Not groovy.