YouTuber RazörFist made his thoughts about Prime Video’s Fallout series abundantly clear, declaring it the “ESG-iest show I’ve seen in a minute.”

In a post to X at the end of February, RazörFist stated, “Fallout is the ESG-iest show I've seen in a minute.”

“4 episodes deep, there’s been just one scene where two white people carry on a conversation, and that ended in attempted rape,” he added.

In a subsequent post he also noted the writing in the show was subpar, “The mark of poor writing: When the entire plot can be summarized using only the words ‘And then _________ happened’.”

In an update on March 3rd, RazörFist shared that he chose to stop watching the show due to its communist propaganda, “Update: Finally tapped out after 5 and one-half episodes. The Commie propaganda was brassy, even by Amazon standards.”

“Also, I’ve seen the fat bearded brown guy on the left in a half-dozen things, and he can’t act in any of them,” he concluded.

Amazon made it abundantly clear it was dedicated to DEI when it announced an entire Inclusion Policy and Playbook back in 2021.

In a press release, the company stated, “Amazon Studios today released a comprehensive Inclusion Policy that extends its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity for its content and productions, as well as a Playbook with guidelines for its collaborators in the creative community. These guides offer detailed and actionable recommendations as Amazon Studios continues to seek out stories and storytelling that amplify voices across race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability (including mental health), body size, gender, gender identity, and gender expression for the global Prime Video audience.”

“Amazon Studios has long prioritized telling innovative and inclusive stories from a diverse range of creative talent, delighting our global audiences. We wanted to move beyond good intentions to creating mechanisms that hold us accountable to a high bar. This Inclusion Policy and Inclusion Playbook adds important, additional depth and guidance for our internal teams and external partners to ensure we continue to advance our shared mission of amplifying the best creatives and content around the world,” said Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Amazon Studios.

“With the establishment of our Inclusion Policy and Inclusion Playbook, Amazon Studios has committed itself to being a thought and action leader in the transformation of our industry,” said Jennifer Salke, former Head of Amazon Studios at the time. “We know how much work there is to be done to improve representation both on camera and behind the scenes, and it starts at home, with us. With clear directives and a commitment to accountability, these guides provide a path toward a more equitable future, both on- and off-camera.”

The press release specifically noted that the company had quotas for individuals based on their sex, race, and ethnicity.

Each film or series with a creative team of three or more people in above-the-line roles (Directors, Writers, Producers) should ideally include a minimum 30% women and 30% members of an underrepresented racial/ethnic group. This aspirational goal will increase to 50% by 2024.

Casting actors whose identity (gender, gender identity, nationality, race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability) aligns with the character they will be playing.

Aiming to include one character from each of the following categories in speaking roles, with minimum 50% of these to be women: LGBTQIA+, person with a disability, and three regionally underrepresented race/ethnic/cultural groups. A single character can fulfill one or more of these identities.

Seeking at least three bids from vendors or suppliers on productions, one of which must be from a woman-owned business and one from a minority-owned business.

Pay equity across casting, behind the camera staff and crew, and for vendors and suppliers.

It was reported in February 2025 that the company was doing away with this playbook and these DEI policies. The Hollywood Reporter claimed, “Amazon Studios is rolling back division-wide policies aimed at boosting diversity on its series and films.”

However, a spokesman informed the outlet that it still considered these discriminatory quotas as vital, “We’ve said from the beginning that our efforts to ensure diverse and inclusive storytelling would be fluid and change over time. e continue to evolve this vital work in concert with our commitment to keep our global audience of viewers at the center of everything we do. Above all, we strive to tell the very best stories, while empowering diverse voices in our storytelling wherever possible.”

