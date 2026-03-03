Leslye Headland claims that in The Acolyte Season 2 she would have had Yoda engage in a cover-up in order to hide the crimes of Qimir.

In a livestream from January 2025 that was recently uploaded to The George Lucas Talk Show channel, Headland shared that Yoda would aid Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh in lying to the Senate and covering up the crimes of Qimir.

For context, in the show Vernestra not only lies to the Senate, but also to Mae, who had her mind wiped. Instead of telling the truth that a Sith killed the Jedi on Brendok, Vernestra claims it was Master Sol and that he went rogue.

Additionally, she also does not share that Osha turned to the dark side, killed Sol, and joined Qimir.

Vernestra tells the Senate, “Sixteen years ago, four Jedi were stationed on the planet Brendok. There they discovered a Force cult of witches. A conflict ensued. There were many casualties. Afterwards, the Jedi conspired to keep their actions secret. Recently, when the truth threatened to come out a rogue Jedi named Sol killed his accomplices to maintain the cover story.” She then claims that Sol committed suicide.

After lying to the Senate, the show ends with Vernestra confronting Yoda and telling him they need to talk.

In regards to the question, Headland answered, “For sure. Yeah. By the way, don’t come at me in the comments because he does it in Clone Wars. So I don’t want to hear about it.”

This claim is just another piece of evidence that Leslye Headland was unfit to be in charge of a Star Wars show and that creator George Lucas was right when he claimed that “I kind of lost control of Star Wars, so it’s going off in a different path than what I intended. But the first six are very much mine and my philosophy.”

For clarity, in Season 6 Episode 10 of The Clone Wars, which was released after Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas, it depicts Yoda advising the Jedi Council to cover up knowledge that Count Dooku was behind the creation of the Clone army.

Yoda states at the end of the episode as part of a meeting with the Jedi Council, “Know now we do that guide the creation of the clones from the beginning, Dooku did. Hmm… our enemy created an army for us.”

Mace Windu then adds, “If this was known, public confidence in the war effort, the Jedi, and the Republic would vanish. There would be mass chaos.”

Yoda adds, “Cover up this discovery we must. No one, not even the Chancellor may know. Valiant me the clones have proven to be. Saved my life and yours they have many times. Believe in them we must. Win the war swiftly we must, before our enemy’s designs reach completion whatever they maybe.”

When asked by Windu if they were taking the right path, Yoda responds in the negative, but rationalizes it claiming, “The only path, yes. Designed by the Dark Lord of the Sith, this web is. For now, play his game we must.”

Nevertheless, the idea that Yoda would cover up Qimir’s actions is directly contrary to how he responds to the emergence of Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace. He cooperates with Mace Windu in instructing Qui-gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi to return to Naboo to discover Darth Maul’s identity. Not only do they discover that Maul was a Sith, but they have a public funeral for Qui-gon with the implication that the Sith’s return is public as well. The evidence of this is the fact that there are numerous public figures at his funeral including Chancellor Palpatine.

Additionally, covering up Qimir’s murders would be an act of fear, something that Yoda regularly rebukes. He advised, "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”

