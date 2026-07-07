I took a little bit of a break yesterday but still managed to get a good amount of content up over 4th of July weekend! I went up to the lake, got mostly offline (most of the work was scheduled) and enjoyed myself and America. Now I’m off to watch World Cup. USA!
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Movies & TV
“I Don’t Think Gunn Survives” The Supergirl Post-Mortem Is Already a Career Obituary
Supergirl opened June 26 to $37 million domestic and $62 million worldwide on a production budget reported between $170 and $186 million, and this last weekend has shown a big drop off where the film barely broke $100 million at the box office total. It’s looking like it will be posting a loss that will be past $100 million once marketing is factored in. Superman, the first Gunn DCU film, opened to $125 million domestic in 2025. Supergirl opened at less than 30% of that number and it’s looking like this might torpedo James Gunn’s entire DC Universe.
Celebrity
Brianna Wu Says the Q Has Hijacked the LGBT Movement
Brianna Wu, also known as Literally Wu, the trans activist most famous for riding GamerGate to a political career, posted a lengthy Facebook statement this week endorsing a recent New York Times essay arguing that gay and lesbian Americans have had their movement taken over by people who have nothing in common with them.